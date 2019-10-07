'Idiot press!': Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani launches wild Fox News rant in latest meltdown on live TV

Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani lashed out at the “idiot press” during his latest TV interview about the impeachment inquiry.

The former mayor of New York even turned on Fox News host Howard Kurtz for daring to contradict his allegations about the US president’s 2020 main rival Joe Biden.

“Shhhh, shhhh, wait, before you interrupt me,” he said. “I know you want to defend it so bad, you do, it’s pathetic, its pathetic.

“You contradict me immediately. Biden cronies and Democratic lapdogs get 15 minutes to answer a question, with me they contradict me before I get one minute into the sentence.”

At one point Mr Kurtz had to make a frenzied “time out” gesture to get Mr Guiliani to stop talking so they could cut away for an advertising break.

Mr Giuliani is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry into whether the president pressured Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden and his family’s business dealings in the country.

While Ukrainian officials have said that the Bidens were never implicated in any wrongdoing, Mr Giuliani repeatedly accused them of corruption.

He also claimed he should be “praised” for investigating Joe Biden on behalf of the president, adding “that’s what a good lawyer does.”

And after accusing the media of accepting Mr Biden’s denials, he told Mr Kurtz: “You should be ashamed of yourself, your profession.”

Mr Guiliani went on to claim that the Biden family were also involved in corruption in Romania and China.

“Your idiot press can’t figure out they were paying off Joe Biden, the Chenese were paying $1.5bn to this kid, they were buying the vice president,” he added.

Last week Mr Biden’s campaign complained that Mr Giuliani is spreading “false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump” and urged news networks to invite him on for interviews.

He has repeatedly aired his allegations of “corruption in the Obama administration” since a whistleblower made a formal complaint about Mr Trump’s phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Mr Biden.

A second whistleblower has since come forward with “first-hand knowledge” of the allegations, it emerged on Sunday.

