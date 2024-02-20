Idles singer to read CBeebies bedtime story

Joe Talbot, who sings with band Idles, is from Newport

A singer with the band Idles says reading a bedtime story on CBeebies is an "honour".

Joe Talbot, from Newport, will read Under The Love Umbrella, a story about four children finding comfort in the love of their families.

"I cannot express how much I love reading to my kid so this was a welcome twist in an already beautiful career," he said.

Despite the mellow tone of the CBeebies bedtime story slot, the band is not shy about voicing strong opinions.

Their 2020 album Ultra Mono criticised what Talbot called the "dangerous ignorance" of Brexit.

He also described England as being in a class war where "the poor are losing massively".

He said he was allowed to write angry songs just as much as sad or loving or happy songs.

The Grammy-nominated band's lead vocalist joins a long list of music stars who have swapped the bright lights for the bedtime story slot.

They include Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Gregory Porter, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Harry Styles, and Christine and the Queens.

Joe Talbot's bedtime story will be broadcast on Tuesday evening and will be available on iPlayer.