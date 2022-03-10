🌱 Idlewylde Reiki + Baltimore County Voter Cleanup
Up and at 'em, Towson! Here's everything you need to know to get this Thursday started. Here's everything you need to know today in Towson.
First, today's weather:
Warmer with clouds and sun. High: 50 Low: 30.
Here are the top stories today in Towson:
As masks become optional, kids take their health into their own hands (WDJT)
Harmony in Wellness brings Reiki treatments to the Towson area (Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore County Republicans Demand Voter Roll Cleanup (EIN News)
Grooming Center For Men Opens In Towson (Towson Patch)
Anna E. Boyle, 47, Towson, Md. | | dailyitem.com (Sunbury Daily Item)
Ryann Evans Doesn't Mind Dirty Work During Towson Women's Basketball's Historic Season (Press Box)
Marketplace Helps Dealers Find, Bid and Buy Vehicles Direct from Consumers (WFMZ-TV)
TU Youth Entrepreneurship Program Completes First Cohort With Pitch Event (Press Release Desk )
With minutes to spare, Baltimore County releases new redistricting plan (Fox Baltimore)
No Spectator Limits, COVID Testing Optional: BCPS Shifts Guidance (Towson Patch)
Women's Lacrosse Hosts Johns Hopkins in Top 25 Showdown (NavySports.com)
W&L Men's Lacrosse Posts a 12-5 Victory Over Baldwin Wallace (generalssports.com)
Today's Towson Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)
Today in Towson:
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
Honk! Jr. - Live On Stage (March 12)
A conversation with Israeli journalist Amir Tibon (March 13)
Twilight Sound Immersion (March 17)
Job listings:
Office Manager Assistant (Details)
Loving the Towson Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at elizabeth.janney@patch.com
Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Thursday off right. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with another update!
— Elizabeth Janney
Email news tips to elizabeth.janney@patch.com.Have your own press release to post? Here's how: https://my.patch.com
This article originally appeared on the Towson Patch