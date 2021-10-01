Idli on a stick: Viral picture of India breakfast sparks hot debate

A viral picture of a popular Indian breakfast has sparked an amusing food war on Twitter.

It shows an idli, a round, steamed rice cake, served on an ice-cream stick and dipped in sambar, a lentil-vegetable stew that is usually served alongside.

While some have loved the creativity with which the staple south Indian breakfast was made, others are horrified at the creation.

It appears the picture is from the southern city of Bangalore.

Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Indian group of companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, tweeted the picture asking his followers what they thought about the "creativity" of the preparation.

Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Some got straight to the point.

But opinions were divided.

For heaven’s sake leave it alone, Dose is already messed up with so called creativity and now u want to spoil this as well — ashish kumar (@ashishaka) September 30, 2021

After pav bhaji fondue this is another step towards madness. — VirtualSid (@VirtualSid) September 30, 2021

I dig it. No need to use hand, or pack fork/spoon. — Lieutenant Horatio (@VBmumbles) September 30, 2021

The combination of idli and sambar usually paired with a coconut chutney with a garnish of mustard seeds is a beloved breakfast staple popular with south Indians.

Last year, a tweet from a UK-based academic calling the idli "the most boring thing in the world" sparked a fierce food debate.