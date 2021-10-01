Idli on a stick: Viral picture of India breakfast sparks hot debate

·1 min read

A viral picture of a popular Indian breakfast has sparked an amusing food war on Twitter.

It shows an idli, a round, steamed rice cake, served on an ice-cream stick and dipped in sambar, a lentil-vegetable stew that is usually served alongside.

While some have loved the creativity with which the staple south Indian breakfast was made, others are horrified at the creation.

It appears the picture is from the southern city of Bangalore.

Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Indian group of companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, tweeted the picture asking his followers what they thought about the "creativity" of the preparation.

Some got straight to the point.

But opinions were divided.

The combination of idli and sambar usually paired with a coconut chutney with a garnish of mustard seeds is a beloved breakfast staple popular with south Indians.

Last year, a tweet from a UK-based academic calling the idli "the most boring thing in the world" sparked a fierce food debate.

