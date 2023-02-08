Idorsia Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Idorsia (VTX:IDIA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF97.1m (up 175% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: CHF827.9m (loss widened by 31% from FY 2021).

  • CHF4.67 loss per share (further deteriorated from CHF3.77 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Idorsia Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 22%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 2.3%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 45% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 22% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for Idorsia (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

