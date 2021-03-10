Idorsia insomnia drug starts FDA review as founder Clozel's second act proceeds
ZURICH (Reuters) - Idorsia's insomnia drug was accepted for review by U.S. regulators, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, as founder Jean-Paul Clozel edges closer to bringing his new company's first drug to market since selling Actelion for $30 billion.
"Should approval be received, the company anticipates launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2022," Idorsia said, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to consider the medicine daridorexant for approval.
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)