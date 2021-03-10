Idorsia insomnia drug starts FDA review as founder Clozel's second act proceeds

Reuters Videos

They were to be the dream new homes for thousands of Japanese people who wanted a slice of the historic Olympic buzz.Enthusiastic buyers flocked to purchase condos that would house international athletes during the Japan Olympics.But with the event postponed for a year, the buyers' initial excitement has turned to dread as they've had their move-in date pushed back.Two dozen buyers of the Harumi Flag condos in central Tokyo have now started legal action against property managers and sellers, and are demanding compensation.One buyer who spoke to Reuters wished to remain anonymous:"Before I decided to buy this condo, I had been really indecisive about choosing from various properties in this neighbourhood, including detached houses. But eventually I made up my mind and I thought this condo was the best. Although cancellation is a possible option, I don't want to cancel it because I want to live there.""I don't think the way that the seller's responding (to this issue) is appropriate. They refused to answer our questions and we're not satisfied with such a response."The 37 year old medical researcher said the unexpected delay had ruined his plans of moving in with his partner and parents.He added that his current two-bedroom apartment will be too small for the four of them.Harumi Flag is one of the biggest urban renewal projects involving ten developers, including Mitsui Fudosan Residential.The company said it was responding to individual inquiries.Japan's government paid almost 40 million dollars to rent the buildings for a year to house the Olympic athletes.The lease was later extended for another year until the end of 2021.Many in Japan have qualms about hosting, with a recent survey showing that nearly 60% were against holding the games during the health crisis.And 77% did not want foreign fans to attend.