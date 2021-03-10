Idorsia insomnia drug starts FDA review as founder Clozel's second act proceeds

Clozel, CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Idorsia attends an interview with Reuters in Allschwil

ZURICH (Reuters) - Idorsia's insomnia drug was accepted for review by U.S. regulators, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, as founder Jean-Paul Clozel edges closer to bringing his new company's first drug to market since selling Actelion for $30 billion.

"Should approval be received, the company anticipates launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2022," Idorsia said, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to consider the medicine daridorexant for approval.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska Becomes First State To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine To Anyone 16 And Older

    “I couldn’t be prouder of Alaska’s response," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.

  • South Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement. The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors. South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor has so far kept factories running, but a Hyundai union official told Reuters on Tuesday that overtime production of less-popular models had stopped and production schedules were changing from week to week.

  • Syria's President Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, his office said on Monday. The Syrian leader and his spouse, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, were in good health and would keep working in isolation at home, the statement said. Syria has seen a sharp rise in infections since mid-February, a member of the government's coronavirus advisory committee told Reuters last week as the country kicked off its vaccination campaign.

  • Buyers of Olympic condos left out in the cold

    They were to be the dream new homes for thousands of Japanese people who wanted a slice of the historic Olympic buzz.Enthusiastic buyers flocked to purchase condos that would house international athletes during the Japan Olympics.But with the event postponed for a year, the buyers' initial excitement has turned to dread as they've had their move-in date pushed back.Two dozen buyers of the Harumi Flag condos in central Tokyo have now started legal action against property managers and sellers, and are demanding compensation.One buyer who spoke to Reuters wished to remain anonymous:"Before I decided to buy this condo, I had been really indecisive about choosing from various properties in this neighbourhood, including detached houses. But eventually I made up my mind and I thought this condo was the best. Although cancellation is a possible option, I don't want to cancel it because I want to live there.""I don't think the way that the seller's responding (to this issue) is appropriate. They refused to answer our questions and we're not satisfied with such a response."The 37 year old medical researcher said the unexpected delay had ruined his plans of moving in with his partner and parents.He added that his current two-bedroom apartment will be too small for the four of them.Harumi Flag is one of the biggest urban renewal projects involving ten developers, including Mitsui Fudosan Residential.The company said it was responding to individual inquiries.Japan's government paid almost 40 million dollars to rent the buildings for a year to house the Olympic athletes.The lease was later extended for another year until the end of 2021.Many in Japan have qualms about hosting, with a recent survey showing that nearly 60% were against holding the games during the health crisis.And 77% did not want foreign fans to attend.

  • Queen Elizabeth issues statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all

    Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed a number of shocking allegations against the media, the royal establishment and members of their family, the palace issued a response on behalf of the monarch.

  • Texas Governor, State Senate Call for Reversal of $16 Billion Power Overcharges

    Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state legislature to consider correcting the overcharges as an emergency item, while the state’s senate urged the Texas utility commission to take action.

  • SoftBank-backed Coupang boosts IPO price, aims for $58 billion valuation

    The company's stock market launch is poised to be the largest IPO in New York by a foreign company since Alibaba Group's mega listing in 2014, and underscores unprecedented investor appetite for technology companies, which have seen sales skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seoul-based e-commerce firm was founded in 2010 by Harvard graduate Bom Suk Kim. It made a splash in Korea with its "Rocket Delivery" service that promised delivery within 24 hours, shaking family-owned retail conglomerates including Shinsegae and Lotte.

  • Letters: The Sussexes’ interview will not diminish the British public’s support for the monarchy

    SIR – Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen need not worry. The silent majority of the British public can see this affair for what it is. The monarchy is safe with Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. Nick Hazelton Wimborne, Dorset SIR – The monarchy has existed since 927. It has survived 1066, the Hundred Years’ War, the Spanish Armada, Oliver Cromwell, Napoleon and Hitler. It can survive this. David Burdon Ashford, Kent SIR – What was the point of the interview? I was always taught that washing your dirty linen in public was very bad form. J L Greenwood London SW18

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Buckingham Palace breaks silence and responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's claims of racism in bombshell interview

    The royal family has finally issued an official response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's shocking revelations.

  • Special Report: How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

    On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Prince Harry threw cold water on speculation that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip partook in conversations over Archie's skin tone, narrowing down who in the royal family could have been involved

    Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said some members of the royal family had "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born.

  • Biden grants temporary protected status to Venezuelans in U.S. who fled country's turmoil

    The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, senior U.S. officials said on Monday. The decision, which could aid an estimated 320,000 people, fulfills a promise that President Joe Biden made during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under Maduro. Venezuelans in the United States will have to show they have been residing in the country continuously as of March 8, 2021, to qualify for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation, the officials told reporters.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • First Quad summit meeting likely this week: Japan government sources

    The United States, Japan, Australia and India plan to hold the first meeting of their leaders this week under the so-called Quad framework, three government sources in Japan said. The meeting would take place days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plan to visit Japan and South Korea later this month. The visit by Blinken and Austin will be the first to the Asian allies by the top U.S. foreign policy and defence officials since the Biden administration took office in January and reflects growing concerns about the challenge posed by a rising China and North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.