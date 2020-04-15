Idorsia Ltd (VTX:IDIA) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 19%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Idorsia Ltd (VTX:IDIA), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. The stock price has risen 4.9% to CHF25.84 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Idorsia's five analysts is for revenues of CHF75m in 2020, which would reflect a huge 213% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CHF92m of revenue in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Idorsia, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Idorsia is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 213%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 61% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 37% per year. Not only are Idorsia's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Idorsia this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Idorsia going forwards.

