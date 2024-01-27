IDOT to repair potholes following winter weather

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you’ve experienced hitting a few more potholes than normal on your morning commute, you’re not alone.

Harsh winter weather over the last couple of weeks caused the “freeze-thaw cycle,” leaving Central Illinois covered in potholes. During precipitation, water can seep underneath the pavement, and when frozen, the moisture can cause the concrete or asphalt to break.

The Illinois Department of Transportation released a statement Friday explaining that maintenance crews are beginning a repair process for the potholes, and all drivers should follow procedure when these crews at work; slow down, use caution and move over for workers.

Potholes on the rise in Central Illinois

During this time, there may be temporary lane closures, but these crews typically work on the roads during unpopular travel times to avoid traffic issues.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said they are doing their best to make repairs as potholes develop, but to maintain safety, everyone should cooperate.

“Pothole operations are work zones. Please be on alert for the orange IDOT trucks, reducing your speed and moving over so they have room to work,” Osman said.

IDOT recommends that drivers allow extra time for trips when patching is taking place. They also remind drivers that by law, if they encounter maintenance workers or vehicles, they must slow down, move over, and give them space.

Anyone can report a pothole on state highways or interstates at 1-800-452-IDOT(4368).

