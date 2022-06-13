IDOT wants to hear what you think about replacing Kaskaskia River bridge near Fayetteville

If you use the bridge that takes Illinois Routes 4 and 15 over the Kaskaskia River near Fayetteville, the Illinois Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

IDOT determined the bridge needs to be replaced because of its “deteriorating condition” and age.

It was constructed in 1946 and rehabilitated in 2013. Now, the bridge is nearing the end of its design life, according to IDOT.

The agency has organized a public meeting to gather opinions and provide more details about why it thinks the construction is needed.

Here’s when and where that meeting will be:

4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at St. Pancratius Church Hall, 2213 N. Second St., Fayetteville.

No formal presentation is planned for the meeting. Members of the public are invited to come and go at any time during the scheduled meeting hours.

You will be able to get information about the project from handouts and display boards and from IDOT representatives and the project consultants, Horner and Shifrin Inc., and Quigg Engineering Inc., who will be at the meeting to answer your questions.

If you would like to provide comments to IDOT, you can get a comment form at the meeting or online by going to a website created for the project at idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-4-Kaskaskia-River-Bridge-Study.html. You can then email your comments to Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov or send your comments by mail to the Illinois Department of Transportation office at 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville.

IDOT will organize more public meetings in the future, and all of the information provided at meetings will also be published on the project website, according to the agency’s “stakeholder involvement plan.”