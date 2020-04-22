The IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Is Down 47% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Over the last month the IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 35%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 47% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

IDOX isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, IDOX's revenue dropped 8.3% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The annual decline of 19% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between IDOX's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. IDOX's TSR of was a loss of 45% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IDOX shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.5% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for IDOX (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

