Is IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is IDP Education's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 IDP Education had debt of AU$156.4m, up from AU$59.3m in one year. But it also has AU$204.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$48.1m net cash.

How Healthy Is IDP Education's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that IDP Education had liabilities of AU$224.4m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$286.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$204.5m as well as receivables valued at AU$150.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$155.7m.

Given IDP Education has a market capitalization of AU$7.52b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, IDP Education also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that IDP Education has boosted its EBIT by 56%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IDP Education's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. IDP Education may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, IDP Education generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 92% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that IDP Education has AU$48.1m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 92% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in AU$116m. So is IDP Education's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in IDP Education would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

