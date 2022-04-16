Are IDP Education Limited's (ASX:IEL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard IDP Education (ASX:IEL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IDP Education's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDP Education is:

13% = AU$60m ÷ AU$447m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of IDP Education's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, IDP Education's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Yet, IDP Education has posted measly growth of 3.3% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared IDP Education's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 6.8% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for IEL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is IDP Education Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (that is, the company retains only 37% of its income) over the past three years for IDP Education suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, IDP Education has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 72%. However, IDP Education's ROE is predicted to rise to 41% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that IDP Education certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

