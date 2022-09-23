Is IDP Education Limited's (ASX:IEL) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

IDP Education (ASX:IEL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IDP Education's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for IDP Education

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDP Education is:

23% = AU$103m ÷ AU$455m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.23.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

IDP Education's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that IDP Education has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 5.5% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 6.7% net income growth seen by IDP Education over the past five years. growth

We then performed a comparison between IDP Education's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 6.7% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is IEL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is IDP Education Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%) for IDP Education suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, IDP Education has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 71%. Regardless, the future ROE for IDP Education is predicted to rise to 42% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with IDP Education's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already Unraveling

    (Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss’s plan for growth, melding the biggest tax giveaway in half a century with Thatcherite deregulation, is a straight-up gamble with Britain’s future, and even before her chancellor of the exchequer had finished delivering it on Friday the bet was starting to sour. The market’s verdict on the £220 billion policy blitz set out by Kwasi Kwarteng was swift and devastating. Sterling crashed below $1.11 for the first time since 1985, taking its slump for the year to date to 19%.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per

  • Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

    This has been a painful year for seniors living on a fixed income, as the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s. In fact, last year, the Social Security Administration announced the 2022 COLA the same day as the September 2021 CPI report. Seniors may be looking forward to as large an increase as possible; however, if you're one of them, you should be careful for what you wish for.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 110% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The bear market that has mauled the Nasdaq Composite continues, with the highly followed index down roughly 29% from its highs of late last year. Fears regarding rising interest rates, inflation at 40-year-highs, and the potential of a long, drawn-out recession are weighing on consumers and investors alike. Company-specific challenges have added to investors' anxieties, with some worried that the sky is falling.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says

    "Almost all S&P 500 returns occur [from] November 1 to the next year's April 30. Don't fight seasonality?" Bannister said.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • The Only 3 Stocks Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Both Like

    Here are the only three stocks that Buffett and Wood both like. You won't find BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) listed among Berkshire's holdings in its regular 13-F filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To be sure, BYD doesn't enjoy as much favor with either Buffett or Wood these days.

  • Investors wonder when vicious sell-off in U.S. stocks will end

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A week of heavy selling has rocked U.S. stocks and bonds, and many investors are bracing for more pain ahead. Wall Street banks are adjusting their forecasts to account for a Federal Reserve that shows no evidence of letting up, signaling more tightening ahead to fight inflation after another market-bruising rate hike this week. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% this year.

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year

    The billionaire investor said the Federal Reserve should slow its aggressive interest-rate hikes, after it again raised rates by a jumbo 75 basis points.

  • Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "I think there's value under some very attractive single [stock] names. But you just can't avoid the macro factor right now," Mohamed El-Erian said.