Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Didn't Talk To Him For Three Weeks After Not Landing A Role In His New Film 'Beast'

Idris Elba says his daughter Isan didn't talk to him for three weeks after not landing a role in his new film.

During a recent episode of “The Breakfast Club”, the actor revealed that Isan auditioned for his new film, Beast, in hopes of playing one of his daughters. Unfortunately, she didn’t land the part, which affected her relationship with the renowned actor for a few weeks.

Idris admits his daughter's audition was great. It just lacked the chemistry needed for the film.

Although she gave an amazing audition for the film, Idris Elba told The Breakfast Club hosts that he and his daughter’s chemistry in real life “wasn’t right for [the] film.”

“The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film,” he admitted. “Weirdly enough.”

Isan didn't talk to her dad for "three weeks" after receiving news that she wasn't picked for the film.

After receiving a phone call from producer Will Packer confirming she didn’t land the part, the 20-year-old didn’t talk to Idris for some time.

“I called and talked to her, ’cause I’ve known her for a very long time, you know what I mean,” Packer said. “I’m like ‘Uncle Will.’ That’s like my little niece, you know, and she’s amazing.”

“He (Idris) auditioned with her, he was very tough on her, he said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day we’re going to make the best decision for the movie," Packer explained. "I trust you, Will, trust the director,’ and she was very good, very close.”

Despite not being picked for the role, Isan was still “gracious” for the experience.

“We got through that you know and I’m really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere,” Elba said.

Though Isan won’t be in her father’s upcoming film, Will Packer is confident that the aspiring actress will get her big break very soon.

“You’re definitely going to be seeing her,” he stated as Elba nodded in agreement.

Watch the full interview below: