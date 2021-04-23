Idriss Déby: Chad funeral for president killed by rebels

Chadian military officials watch from the stands in N'Djamena

The state funeral of Chad's long-serving President Idriss Déby is being held in the capital N'Djamena.

The army says he died in a battle with dissident army rebels, called Fact, in the country's north on Tuesday.

A number of foreign leaders have ignored warnings from the rebels that they should not attend for security reasons.

Among those attending are heads of state from France, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria.

Friday's ceremony includes a military march-past and a speech by his son and the army's named successor Gen Mahamat "Kaka" Déby Itno.

After the ceremony in N'Djamena, Déby will be buried in his native region.

After the military honours and various speeches, a prayer will be said at the Grand Mosque of N'Djamena, reports the BBC's Lalla Sy.

Then, in the early afternoon, Mr Déby's remains will be flown to Amdjarass, a small village next to his hometown of Berdoba, more than 1,000 km (600 miles) from the capital, near the Sudanese border.

On Thursday, leaders including the presidents of Niger (L), France and Mauritania met in the capital

News of his shock death on Tuesday was met with tributes from numerous presidents - France's Emmanuel Macron called him a "brave friend", Cameroon's Paul Biya said he served "tirelessly", DR Congo's Felix Tshisikedi called it a "a great loss for Chad and for all of Africa", Mali's President Bah Ndaw lamented his "brutal" death and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa called it "disturbing".

President Déby was a key player in security strategy in the Sahel region - and Chad is reputed for having one of the best-trained and best-equipped armies in the region.

A military council led by his son, Gen Mahamat Déby Itno took power after his death. He only has partial support of the army however he is backed by former colonial ruler France.

Gen Déby, 37, has said the army will hold democratic elections in 18 months, but opposition leaders have condemned his takeover as a "coup" and an army general said many officers were opposed to the transition.

Fact rebels also reject it but have called a temporary ceasefire while Friday's funeral takes place.