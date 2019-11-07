Is IDT Corporation (IDT) A Good Stock To Buy?

"Since 2006, value stocks (IVE vs IVW) have underperformed 11 of the 13 calendar years and when they beat growth, it wasn't by much. Cumulatively, through this week, it has been a 122% differential (up 52% for value vs up 174% for growth). This appears to be the longest and most severe drought for value investors since data collection began. It will go our way eventually as there are too many people paying far too much for today's darlings, both public and private. Further, the ten-year yield of 2.5% (pre-tax) isn't attractive nor is real estate. We believe the value part of the global equity market is the only place to earn solid risk adjusted returns and we believe those returns will be higher than normal," said Vilas Fund in its Q1 investor letter. We aren't sure whether value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. That's why we believe it would be worthwhile to take a look at the hedge fund sentiment on IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) in order to identify whether reputable and successful top money managers continue to believe in its potential.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. IDT has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with IDT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IDT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are several formulas investors can use to grade their holdings. A pair of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

UIn addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT).

Hedge fund activity in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

At Q2's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IDT over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).