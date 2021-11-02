Is IDT Corporation (IDT) A Great Investment Pick?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Alta Fox Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio net return of -0.99% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021. Since its inception in April 2018, the Fund has produced a gross return of 621.94% and a net return of 419.08% compared to the S&P 500’s return of 73.88%, the Russell 2000’s return of 50.75%, and the Russell Microcap’s return of 56.74%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Alta Fox Capital, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) and discussed its stance on the firm. IDT Corporation is a Newark, New Jersey-based fintech, unified cloud communications, and traditional communications services provider with a $1.3 billion market capitalization. IDT delivered a 316.10% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 424.80%. The stock closed at $51.43 per share on November 1, 2021.

Here is what Alta Fox Capital has to say about IDT Corporation in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"In July, we published our research on IDT Corporation (IDT). IDT is the investment we have spent the most cumulative research time on this year. Researching this business has been a fascinating deep dive into various operating businesses and a management team and Board that we believe are some of the greatest capital allocators of all time. In September, we announced a private deal to purchase 2.5% of NRS, a subsidiary of IDT, for $10 million. For reasons highlighted in our original IDT report, we believe NRS has the potential to be worth a couple of billion dollars in a few years, multiples of the entire IDT enterprise value today."

Based on our calculations, IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. IDT was in 13 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 9 funds in the previous quarter. IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) delivered a -0.34% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Recently we came across a high-growth stock that has tons of hidden assets and is trading at an extremely cheap valuation. We go through lists like the 10 best growth stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Selling Your TAL Education (TAL) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -7.53% was delivered by the fund for the Q3 of 2021, compared to its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a -1.26% return for the same period. You […]

  • Should You Also Sell Your Bilibili (BILI) Stake?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -7.53% was delivered by the fund for the Q3 of 2021, compared to its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a -1.26% return for the same period. You […]

  • Is Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of +12.5% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund, bringing year-to-date returns to +29.5%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about […]

  • Electric vehicle maker Rivian seeks to raise $8.4 billion in IPO

    Electric vehicle startup Rivian hopes to raise up $8.4 billion in its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing posted Monday. The company, which is backed by Amazon, said in the filing that it plans to offer 135 million shares at a price between $57 and $62. If underwriters exercise that option, Rivian would raise as much as $9.6 billion.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • 1 Red-Hot Semiconductor Stock That Just Crushed Earnings

    Semiconductor shortages have dominated headlines in the business world this year. Manufacturers of consumer goods across the globe are struggling to meet their production targets because they can't get their hands on enough computer chips. New cars are one enormous source of demand for semiconductors, especially with the growth of electric vehicles, and dealer lots are currently running on a fraction of the inventory they need to meet demand.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Dividend investing is an attractive strategy for those investors who wish to retire comfortably or […]

  • Oil Driller Diamondback Braces for 10% Price Shock in Shale Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10% jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsAlthough

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • Goldman Sachs sees ethereum rallying 80% to $8,000 within two months if it keeps tracking inflation

    Goldman Sachs said ethereum has tracked inflation expectations closely, meaning it could be set to surge.

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

    Grab these assets before the billionaires do.

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Investors appear to be bullish about the earnings report that's due out next week, as well as SoFi's prospects of obtaining a bank charter.

  • Rivian Is Going Public. Opportunity Is Knocking.

    Rivian looks to be starting its IPO roadshow—and none too soon. If the all-electric truck maker followed its original IPO timeline—selling stock around Thanksgiving—it risked missing an incredible opportunity to raise capital. The truck maker had been targeting an $80 billion valuation when it filed confidentially to go public in late August.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.