IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Samuel Jonas: Thank you, John. Welcome to IDT's earnings conference call. After my remarks, Marcelo Fischer, IDT's Chief Financial Officer, will join me and we will be available to answer your questions. My speeches lately have been a little long and personally I prefer short and sweet. So today, that's what we are going to do. On the second quarter, the 3 months ended January 31, you can read a more detailed discussion of our financial and operational results from our earnings release filed earlier today or our Form 10-Q that we expect to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission early next week. NRS, BOSS Money and net2phone are three primary high growth businesses again performed very well this quarter. Their formula is simple deliver exceptional value and superior customer experiences.

I am pleased that they continued on their growth trajectories, while remaining very focused on improving their bottom lines. Each of these businesses grew robustly in the second quarter. NRS added approximately 1,600 net new terminals this quarter, a record increase and more than doubled its recurring revenue. The revenue increase was led by a year-over-year jump in advertising and data sales, which grew by 130%. net2phone achieved 30% year-over-year subscription revenue growth, including the 35% increase in our Latin American markets and a 23% increase in our U.S. market. At BOSS Money, transaction volumes through both our retail and direct-to-consumer sales channels increased by 39% year-over-year as we continue to leverage the synergies between these two channels.

Led by the contributions of these three businesses, IDT delivered significant year-over-year increases in quarterly adjusted EBITDA, up 25% to $23 million and income from operations of 32% to $18 million and an earnings which more than doubled to $0.56 per share. Our strong operating results this past quarter enabled us to further strengthen our balance sheet. At the quarter's end, we had over $156.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, debt securities and current equity investments, an increase of nearly $20 million over the first 3 months. Once again, we had no debt. I want to wrap up by thanking our stockholders, both our long-term investors and those that are new to our story, for putting their faith and their capital with us. And finally, a huge thank you to our employees, some of whom continue to work under difficult conditions overseas for their many contributions above and beyond the ordinary.

The best thing about IDT is our amazing team, whose hard work and innovative sure powers all our progress. Now, Marcelo and I will be happy to take your questions.

