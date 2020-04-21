idtPlans Launches Innovative e-Plan Review Program Supporting Thousands of Jurisdictions in Limbo

The solution allows Development Service Officials to go live in 2 weeks, breaking industry norms

TUCSON, Ariz., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- idtPlans is paving a new path for Development Service departments with the implementation of their innovative "Go Live Now" portal, providing a simplified user platform, unlimited remote work capabilities, and all within an unprecedented implementation period of only two weeks. In a recent survey by the International Code Council, 40% of ICC members do not have the capability to perform electronic and remote plan reviews. Several Jurisdictions are still dependent on paper-based processes hindering communication and project progression while experiencing decreasing revenues. idtPlans's program targets those challenges allowing departments to easily begin engaging quickly from anywhere in the world, on any device, in record time, taking back control of their processes and financial projections.

With the implementation of this SaaS solution, departments can expedite engagement across all areas with no additional investment needed for hardware, configurations, or operating systems. This allows residents, developers, and design professionals to easily submit relevant paperwork to their jurisdictions with increased speed and ease while working remotely or in designated offices.

"In recent communications with Jurisdictions across the country, several are experiencing significant delays in plan review and permit issuance. This is directly impacting their annual revenue and budgets as well as slowing advancement of projects. Our main goal is to support to the communities effected by COVID-19 by providing the tools they need to safely continue with critical business operations during this difficult time," said Jace Coleman, CEO, idtPlans.

In support of those efforts, "Go Live Now" was created to be a one-size-fits-all citizen access portal, e-plan review, and permitting solution with instructor led training designed to fill immediate gaps during this crisis. However, the program also includes a clear upgrade path for additional add-ons such as e-commerce or custom application types for future expansion and adaptability when needed.

idtPlans is an established software as a service provider known for transitioning organizations to paperless workflows specializing in electronic plan review, permitting, and inspection software for public and private sectors. As a leader in the industry, they developed the worlds first electronic plan review system for municipalities over 16 years ago.

