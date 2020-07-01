IDU, Inc. Re-Introduces Themselves

MIAMI and SPRINGFIELD, Mass., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDU, Inc. is a specialty risk disability insurance brand that has combined the foundation of the original Risk Team with a host of new and accomplished talent added to the ranks.

Acquiring Risk Insurance, in addition to being a cover-holder for Munich Re and Lloyd's of London, enables the organization to provide agents with a truly unique "one-stop-shop" service model for the industry's risks that don't have solutions found in traditional markets.

President & CEO, Ed Kenney and CUO/COO, Matt Zuba, Esq. both have a lengthy and extensive history in the domestic and specialty risk markets, creating innovative and committed solutions that provide insurance products to some of the world's most successful individuals and organizations.

About IDU, Inc.

International Disability Underwriters is a growing, driven team who is passionate about; special risk, Accident and Health insurance products.

People, Process, and Technology are the cornerstones of the IDU company and their success. The products offered are more than just a price point, but an opportunity to build long lasting relationships. IDU is continually strengthening these relationships and enabling producers to provide top-line service via a comprehensive suite of risk solutions.

As of late 2019, IDU, Inc. is the only Managing General Underwriting organization with access to Domestic, International, and Excess paper, providing multi-dimensional underwriting offers to protect client's financial assets as well as the agent's reputations.

IDU is backed by a dedicated team of veteran underwriters each boasting a minimum of 10 years' experience, supporting IDU's powerful business model. This allows IDU, Inc. to effectively implement products from three different outlets by relying on a combination of over 150 years of underwriting knowledge.

One of IDU'S top BGA partners stated:

"I use IDU as my go to for disability Special Risk Coverage for several important reasons:

Experience ... both the underwriting staff, sales, and management are amongst the most experienced in the specialty risk business. I only get one opportunity to write the cases and I need to be sure my Lloyd's contact is going to give me the best offer every time.

are handled quickly and professionally. …and finally, and most important...they are good people who are fun to work with!"

Visit IDU's webpage at www.iduinc.com for more information and downloadable marketing contents.

Contact: info@iduinc.com

