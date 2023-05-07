Idyllic Galapagos turn into staging post in vicious new drug war gripping Ecuador

Soldiers and police members take part in a security operation at the Rivera del Rio neighbourhood in Esmeraldas, Ecuador - AFP

The Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador are better known for their unique wildlife than organised crime, but for international drug traffickers, this archipelago has become a staging post.

The islands, which inspired Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, have become a pit stop known as the "petrol station of the Pacific" for vessels smuggling cocaine from Ecuador to the United States via Central America.

Trafficking routes increasingly pass by the Galapagos because boats are harder to detect and trace in open seas, according to the authorities.

“Traffickers do not use the shortest route,” said an Ecuadorian navy commander, who asked to remain anonymous. “Their priority is to arrive without detection, rather than arrive quickly.”

This 600-mile detour means the vessels need to re-fuel and the secluded labyrinth of waterways through the 127 islands of the Galapagos provides the perfect cover.

Soldiers and police members take part in a security operation at the Rivera del Rio neighbourhood in Esmeraldas, Ecuador - AFP

“The boats anchor off the coast of one the many islands and local fishermen sail out to meet them with the fuel,” said the navy commander.

Ecuador has rapidly become a key despatch point for international drug traffickers exporting cocaine that has been produced in Colombia and Peru.

The country is now in the grip of an epidemic of violence, which has led to Guillermo Lasso, the president, declaring a state of emergency last month, the 42nd since 2019.

As part of the measures, the president authorized the carrying and use of guns and pepper spray by civilians.

The move came after nine fishermen were shot dead in a massacre in the Pacific port city of Esmeraldas. Footage from security cameras shows 30 heavily-armed men arriving by boat and shooting at people gathered on the quayside. Onlookers dived into the water or ran for cover to avoid the bullets.

Gangs, often working with increasingly powerful Albanian cartels, have turned to the Galapagos route to avoid stricter US patrols in the Caribbean and North Atlantic.

The petrol is shipped to the Galapagos from the mainland in advance. Mexican cartels with the support of local gangs have built makeshift depots hidden under the tropical shrublands to store it. In December last year, authorities seized five kilos of cocaine off the coast of the Galapagos, hidden in a navy patrol boat.

Story continues

An inspection of banana shipments in the Port of Guayaquil - VICTOR RAISON

Ecuador's armed forces have been regularly caught collaborating with criminal gangs. Intelligence reports leaked to the press earlier this year show 43 sailors are under investigation for links to organised crime.

“This is a rot we need to clean out,” said the navy commander. “But at the end of the day we are competing with cartels that offer our men huge amounts of money, and for some it can be too good to refuse.”

It is a similar story for local fishermen. Drug trafficking groups recruit them to transport cocaine to larger speed boats waiting out at sea, or sometimes they can be contracted for the full five-day trip to Central America, via the Galapagos.

Authorities keeping an eye on the port of Guayaquil - VICTOR RAISON

Jaramijó lies a few miles north of the city of Manta on the Pacific coast of Ecuador. It is a sleepy village surrounded by miles of sandy beaches and a recently completed harbour. But fishing here is not industrial. It is small-scale and low-technology. For fishing families that life off little more than $100 a month, trafficking drugs can be a tempting offer.

As well as trafficking cocaine, locals are also hired to transport fuel to the clandestine depots in the Galapagos. Fuel for fishing families can often be subsidised and drugs gangs take advantage of the cheaper prices.

Struggling local fishermen can make $30,000 for less than a week’s work with the cartels.

In Jaramijó, there are 2,500 families dependent on the informal fishing economy and the Navy estimates half of these are working with organised crime.

The Galápagos are famous for their large number of endemic species

Several hundred have been arrested for their involvement and many languish in prisons abroad, mostly in Central American countries or in the United States.

“Some are tempted by the money,” Elena Véliz López, from the Organisation of Wives of Fishermen Abroad, told The Telegraph. “But many are also forced and threatened, and left with no choice to co-operate with criminals.”

“These communities have ancestral knowledge of the seas. These fishermen can easily navigate 600 miles out into the sea,” said the navy commander. “It is a skill, a tradition, that has been passed down for years. Many are better than my trained sailors.”

But it is a skill that makes them vulnerable and many fishermen end up caught in the crossfire between criminal rivals competing for control of these lucrative trafficking routes.

“Desperate measures for desperate times,” said Ecuadorian human rights activist, Billie Navarrate. “This exacerbates the violence rather than solves it.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.