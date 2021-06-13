Idyllic location, affordable single-family and villa homes await in Johnson County

1 / 2

Idyllic location, affordable single-family and villa homes await in Johnson County

Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company
·3 min read

Prospective buyers are flocking to Boulder Springs for a variety of reasons. The idyllic Spring Hill setting offers a desirable Johnson County location served by the coveted Spring Hill School District. And with both single-family and maintenance-provided, paired villa homes to choose from, buyers can easily find the floor plan and price point that meets their needs.

Lisa Alvarez markets Boulder Springs with Cyndi Clothier for Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company and said the community’s villa homes have been especially popular because of the appealing price range: $345,000 to $399,000.

“Our villas have been a hit with people who want the convenience of a maintenance-provided lifestyle and a Johnson County location, but find themselves priced out of Overland Park,” Alvarez said.

Boulder Springs’ St. Croix villa home offers 1,500 square feet on the main level, complete with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Finish the home’s lower level to add around 1,000 square feet, plus two bedrooms, one bathroom and additional living space while keeping the price under $400,000. Four additional villa floorplans are available. For prospective buyers with a faster move-in timeline, speculative villas are underway for completions in June and August.

The villa homes are built by Aruba Homes and Authentic Homes, two members of the larger Boulder Springs builder team. In addition to spacious, well-built homes, villa owners enjoy provided maintenance, including mowing and lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair and replacement, exterior paint and landscape maintenance.

Families are drawn to the community’s single-family homes, available in floor plans that include two-story, reverse 1 ½-story and ranch layouts. Most homes include a 3-car garage. Several speculative homes are in progress or prospective buyers can choose from a small yet enviable selection of remaining homesites: two cul-de-sac locations and two homesites that back to greenspace. Prices range from $350,000 to $455,000, and buyers can work with any member of the community’s building team: Aruba Homes, Authentic Homes, Calyn Homes, Shepard Homes and Wynne Homes.

All Boulder Springs homeowners are a short stroll from community amenities, including a playground, swimming pool, fire pit and walking trails. Alvarez said she loves seeing all of the kids playing throughout the neighborhood, another advantage of a quiet Spring Hill location.

Speaking of location-based advantages — the Boulder Springs features don’t stop there! The community’s developer, Grata Development, installed CenturyLink 1 GIG fiber internet throughout Boulder Springs, so you will have lightning-fast connectivity for working, surfing or streaming. Additionally, Grata Development shields homeowners from high special assessment taxes that can be found elsewhere in the Spring Hill area. The community’s appealing price points, along with minimal special assessment rates, make Boulder Springs an even better value for buyers who covet new construction in Johnson County.

Make plans to visit Boulder Springs, perched between U.S. 69 and U.S. 169 highways off Woodland St. The sales office is open daily so that you can experience all the community has to offer, along with a breezy commute that puts you in Olathe, Overland Park and beyond in just minutes. See you soon!

Boulder Springs

Prices: Villa homes from $345,000 to $399,000; single-family homes from $350,000 to $455,000.

Location: Sales office at 19642 W. 196th Terrace, Spring Hill, Kan. Turn east on 199th Street from U.S. 169, then turn left on Emerald St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Contact: Lisa Alvarez or Cyndi Clothier, 913-277-0033 or email: BoulderSpringsKS@gmail.com

Web: www.boulderspringsks.com

Recommended Stories

  • Higher prices, no menus: How restaurants, bars might be different post-COVID

    ”Nothing is going to look like it did before, and I don’t know if it ever will.”

  • Rising financial risks should make the Fed wary of loosening rules

    In the annals of financial crises, perhaps there is no better predictor of impending doom than when financial regulators start loosening regulations.

  • Quickly turn a house into cash with KC Property Group

    Whether you have a home that you’ve inherited or own a rental property that needs repairs and is now vacant, KC Property Group has an easy answer that lets owners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. KC Property Group buys properties as-is and revitalizes them. As professional, local, and experienced home buyers, they will make it simple for you to turn your property into cash.

  • Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in What Looks Like Ben Affleck's Shirt

    Jennifer Lopez raised eyebrows as she stepped out in a flannel shirt that looks a lot like the one Ben Affleck was wearing earlier this year.

  • Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing What Appears to Be Ben Affleck's Flannel

    Obviously, she wore it well.

  • The Truth About Hair, Skin, and Nail Supplements

    Pharmacy shelves are filled with dietary supplements that manufacturers claim will help thinning hair, remove wrinkles, and restore weak, brittle nails. Their ingredients can include vitamins, mi...

  • How soap operas pioneered the depiction of LGBTQ characters

    In honor of Pride Month, EW looks back at some of daytime TV's groundbreaking story lines.

  • 10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing In Real Estate

    Investing in real estate can be both profitable and enjoyable. Whether you are hand-picking your primary residence or investing in a speculative or rental property, a lot of money can be made by astute investors. As of mid-March 2021, there are many macro- and microeconomic factors in play that could make buying real estate a risky endeavor.

  • G7 summit: China says small groups do not rule the world

    The G7 leaders, who are meeting in England, have sought a unified position over China's rise.

  • MyPillow Guy’s MAGA Rally Rouses ‘Stop the Steal’ Truthers With Corn Dogs and Hate for Fox News

    Jared GoyetteNEW RICHMOND, Wisconsin —At just over seven months since Donald Trump lost the presidential election, just how strong is the siren song of “stop the steal” conspiracy theories within the Republican base? An answer of sorts could be found in the thousands of people wearing Trump-themed “patriot” gear who streamed into a grass field on Saturday to attend a “free speech festival” organized by one of the leading lights of election fraud misinformation: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.While Tr

  • G7 summit: Joe Biden gifts Boris Johnson custom-made bike

    The red, white and blue machine was built in record time by a Philadelphia business with four staff.

  • ‘Unabated crime wave as president’: Former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted

    ‘If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,’ Glenn Kirschner says

  • Internet Reportedly Shut Off as G7 Leaders Squabble With Biden Over China

    Jonny Weeks/Pool via GettyLONDON—The main aim of President Biden’s European tour this week has simply been to show that the United States “is back!” at the heart of the Western diplomatic consensus.Unfortunately, the world is a little more complicated than that. By Saturday night in England, it was beginning to look like the White House had been a touch over-confident in just how far the charms of Biden would take him in persuading other G7 leaders to swallow all of his policy positions. Even th

  • G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan

    The Group of Seven richest democracies sought on Saturday to counter China's growing influence by offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival President Xi Jinping's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness of Xi after China's surging economic and military rise over the past 40 years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders hope their plan, known as the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, will provide a transparent infrastructure partnership to help narrow the $40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035, the White House said.

  • 1998 Oregon school shooter: 'tremendous shame and guilt'

    Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview, telling HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel said he watched the debate in the prison library.

  • Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

    Saudi Arabia announced Saturday this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by the kingdom comes after it ran an incredibly pared-down pilgrimage last year over the virus, but still allowed a small number of the faithful to take part in the annual ceremony. A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted the kingdom's Hajj and Umrah Ministry making the announcement.

  • Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • A Seattle couple is reportedly requiring all guests of their summer wedding, including vendors, to be fully vaccinated in order to attend

    Keri Barnett-Howell and Will Grosswendt want all their guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof to ensure everyone's safety, KING-TV reported.

  • Denmark soccer player 'awake' after collapsing

    Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was conscious in a hospital Saturday, according to officials, after the 29-year-old collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match with Finland.It happened suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match. A hush fell over the crowd. His teammates gathered around him, and one of them appeared to stick his fingers in Eriksen's mouth to clear his airway.Then, he was given CPR on the pitch by medics.People gathered outside bars in central Copenhagen, many in tears, during the period when Eriksen's condition remained unclear.Finland fans, too, were shocked by the news:"Sorry, but I have no words, it's so terrible.""The game doesn't matter anymore. The only thing is that he gets better and we just want him to get better."The scoreless game was stopped for one hour and 45 minutes while Eriksen’s condition was unknown.In the end, Finland claimed a shock 1-0 victory over Denmark.

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders