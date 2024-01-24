'Idyllic retirement destination.' Barnstable named happiest place to retire in the nation

Kathy Strudwick keeps a detailed calendar. Only a few weeks into 2024, the Barnstable retiree’s days are already booked up through March.

“I participate in an awful lot of things,” Strudwick said by phone last week.

Strudwick picks the films shown at the movie nights hosted by her 55-plus community. She volunteers, including at the Barnstable Police Station, where she helps front desk visitors with “the good, the bad and the ugly.” She’s in two travel clubs and the Hyannis Yacht Club, where she likes to attend trivia nights. She’s a frequent visitor to the town’s libraries, the area’s cinemas, Cape Symphony and Cotuit Center for the Arts. She’s a member of Barnstable’s Council on Aging, and one of the Barnstable Adult Community Center’s biggest fans.

Volunteer Kathy Strudwick at the Barnstable police headquarters in Hyannis where she volunteers staffing the front desk. Barnstable has been named the country's happiest place to retire in a study conducted by finance company SoFi. A "vibrant social scene," high percentage of people aged 65 and older and low poverty rate earned the Cape Cod town its title.

The activities that have filled Strudwick’s calendar since she moved to Barnstable two decades ago are a good window into the social scene that set the town apart in a recent study of data from more than 200 cities that named Barnstable as the country’s happiest place to retire.

The study, conducted by the finance company SoFi, used local data points ranging from temperature to cost of living to calculate how cities ranked in metrics meant to explore communities’ social networks, financials and health.

Beating out Naples, Florida and Ann Arbor, Michigan

Barnstable came out on top, beating out second-place finisher Naples, Florida and Ann Arbor, Michigan, which took the third spot in SoFi’s study. Other highlights from the top ten list were Boulder, Colorado (#5), San Jose, California (#8), and Madison, Wisconsin (#10). Laredo, Texas came in last place, a ranking that forlorn country singers have long consigned.

Kendall Meade, a certified financial planner at SoFi, told the Times in a statement that Barnstable stood out as a community-centric destination.

"As one of the largest communities on Cape Cod, it offers an abundance of entertainment and activities, creating a vibrant social scene,” Meade said. “The city's high Community Wellbeing Score, coupled with a significant 65+ demographic and low poverty levels, establishes Barnstable as a hub of financial stability and support for retirees, crucial elements for happiness.”

Barnstable's ranking, Meade said, “solidifies its status as an idyllic retirement destination on Cape Cod and the happiest place for retirees to live in the U.S."

Barnstable’s score was boosted by its high percentage of 65 and older residents, as well as the abundance of arts, recreation and entertainment businesses. If Barnstable wanted to improve its SoFi happiness score, it could reduce cost of living and increase walkability by adding more public transportation.

Much of what makes Barnstable special wasn’t included in the study.

Barnstable resident Kathy Strudwick spreads sunshine in 2021 at the 5th annual Barnstable Unity Day Celebration on the Hyannis village green.

Seven libraries, wood carving and more

Public amenities like the town’s seven libraries, which host regular events and talks that often make it into Strudwick’s calendar, are gravy on top.

Strudwick encouraged those who haven’t yet dipped a toe into Barnstable’s social scene to tap into the wellspring of community groups here — she recommended the Barnstable Newcomers Club.

Another good place to start is the Barnstable Adult Community Center, which offers art, cooking, technology and language classes, as well as a range of clubs, workshops, events and programs. Want to try wood carving? Call the center.

Director Kelly Howley said the center, run by seven full-time and two part-time staff members in addition to a roster of volunteers, is always looking to implement new ideas that will help Barnstable’s community maintain strong ties.

“Barnstable is unique and there were a lot of forward-thinking people that put all these things into place, and I think that’s why people are so happy here, because there’s so many things to do,” Howley said. “And it's just growing.”

