IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday.

The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented surge in renewables as countries look to wind and solar power to bolster their energy security.

More than 90% of global electricity expansion will be from renewable sources in the coming five years, the IEA said, revising its forecast for 2027 upward by 30%.

“Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster growth as countries seek to capitalize on their energy security benefits," IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said. "The world is set to add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the previous 20 years.”

“This is a clear example of how the current energy crisis can be a historic turning point toward a cleaner and more secure energy system," Birol added.

Replacing fossil fuels with renewables will help keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the agency's report. That is the more ambitious limit countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Amarillo man pleads guilty in high school bomb plot

    Erfan Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to a counts of use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction

  • Argentina’s Cristina Fernández sentenced to six years in $1bn fraud case

    Vice-president and former president also given lifelong ban on holding public office after being found guilty

  • UPDATE: Court issues gag order on Delphi murder case, sets hearing for change of venue

    Both motions were filed in response to the extensive media coverage after Richard Allen was charged as a murder suspect in the killings of two teens.

  • Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday is visiting the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.

  • Man arrested in attack at Bay Area restaurant in which victim lost eye

    A 19-year-old working at The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch was attacked last month, reportedly after she tried to protect a special needs boy from bullying. The suspect, 20, was arrested on two felony charges.

  • 'Insane' photo shows huge pile of used Russian rockets in Ukraine

    A picture showing the scale of bombardment on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • Watch sneaky, green passenger emerge from couple’s car hood on Australia highway

    “I don’t wanna get anywhere near it,” one said as the hitchhiker flapped in the wind.

  • McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony

    At a ceremony Tuesday commemorating Capitol Police officers for their heroic actions on Jan. 6, 2021, police officers and their family members refused to shake hands with two high-ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

    BettmannThe CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, wh

  • As a sacred minnow nears extinction, Native Americans of Clear Lake call for bold plan

    With a growing sense of sorrow, the Pomo Indian tribes of Clear Lake are watching a generations-old symbol of abundance fade into extinction.

  • Ukraine hails air defences after heavy Russian missile strikes

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia rained long-range missiles on Ukraine on Monday, killing two people, destroying homes in the southeast and causing power outages, but Kyiv said its air defences had limited the damage. Air raid sirens blared across the country and men, women and children huddled in the capital's cavernous metro system to take cover during the latest big wave of missile strikes since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • Herschel Walker's Closing Message: 'I Don't Even Know What the Heck Is a Pronoun'

    Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, doesn’t seem to know what a lot of things are. He claimed to not know women he allegedly dated, impregnated, and pressured to have abortions. He straight-up told voters he’s “not that smart.” And now, the candidate says he has no idea what a pronoun is—a thing most of us learned roughly in second grade.

  • Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersTwo explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over

  • 7 things to know about Fort Myers Beach's 'functional paradise,' new damage estimates

    New stats Monday show Fort Myers Beach had more than $90 million in damage: 7 things to know about its 'functional paradise' goal.

  • It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds

    Kari Lake and the increasingly delusional Arizona Republican Party want Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to be investigated for 'suppressing free speech.'

  • Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report

    Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.

  • Trump Organization Found Guilty In Tax Fraud Trial

    Manhattan prosecutors alleged a 15-year scheme to pay executives off the books to avoid taxes.

  • People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'

    After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.