IEA Sees Biggest China Oil Demand Drop in Over Three Decades

Grant Smith
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese oil demand will decline by 420,000 barrels a day, or 2.7%, this year in the first annual drop since a 1% retreat in 1990, the Paris-based adviser said. The pullback that year is the only previous retreat in IEA records dating back to 1984.

The country has re-imposed restrictions as part of a Covid Zero strategy, with lockdowns hitting locations like megacity Chengdu, with 21 million inhabitants. Meanwhile, home prices have fallen for 11 straight months despite government relief efforts.

The projected decline in China prompted the IEA to trim global oil demand forecasts in its latest monthly market report. The country has been the engine of world oil consumption during the past two decades, managing to expand even during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and 2020 pandemic, according to IEA data.

“For now, a deteriorating economic environment and recurring Covid lockdowns in China continue to weigh on market sentiment,” said the agency, which advises most major economies.

World oil consumption will increase by 2 million barrels a day this year -- about 110,000 a day less than previously forecast -- to average 99.7 million barrels a day, the IEA said. Demand will expand by about the same amount in 2023, it said.

OPEC+ Pivot

Crude futures have tumbled almost 25% over the past three months -- trading near $93 a barrel in London on Wednesday -- on signs of a global economic slowdown.

With the economic backdrop darkening, the OPEC+ alliance of producers led by Saudi Arabia has pivoted from increasing supply back to tightening it, and signaled that it could make further cutbacks in the months ahead.

The Chinese downturn is being partially offset by “robust” use of oil in many countries for power generation, as they switch away from costly natural gas, the IEA said. About 700,000 barrels a day will be absorbed by this in the fourth quarter and in early 2023, double the levels seen a year ago.

Still, the agency noted a split between markets for crude oil -- which face a projected surplus of 1 million barrels a day in the second half of the year -- and the refined products used by consumers.

Tight Diesel

Overall oil supplies have been maintained as IEA members like the US release emergency stockpiles, and as Russian exports prove surprisingly resilient to an international backlash following the invasion of Ukraine, the agency said.

Yet supplies of diesel, used for trucks, and jet fuel remain “exceptionally tight,” it said. Diesel markets have been constricted as China and India limit exports.

Oil markets generally could still be tightened in the months ahead as European Union sanctions on Russian sales take effect in early December, the agency cautioned.

(Updates with historical comparison in first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India narrows thermal coal imports gap with top buyer China

    India is fast catching up with China in its thermal coal imports, as the world's two biggest overseas buyers of the power generation fuel adjust purchases to align them with the varying trajectories of their economic growth. India, widely seen as one of the last remaining major growth markets for the fuel, has stepped up buying from Indonesia and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special operation. India's thermal coal imports are expected to rise 7% on year to 158 million in 2022, and a further 3% to 163 million tonnes in 2023, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.

  • Global Oil Demand Undermined by China Lockdowns, IEA Says

    Weaker demand for oil in China, as the economy faces stop-start Covid-19 lockdowns, is outweighing robust crude demand elsewhere in the world and will crimp oil demand growth this year, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday. In its closely watched oil market report, the IEA lowered its forecasts for Chinese oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day this year, to 15 million barrels a day, 420,000 barrels a day less than last year. For 2023, the Paris-based agency lowered its China demand forecasts by 300,000 barrels a day, but still expects demand to rise to 16 million barrels a day as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are relaxed.

  • Philippines President Marcos defends father's martial law legacy

    Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday defended his late father's imposition of martial law when in power, saying it was necessary because he was simultaneously fighting communist and separatist rebellions at that time. Marcos, son of Ferdinand Marcos Sr who was overthrown in a 1986 popular uprising, said his father declared martial law not to stay in power but because the "government had to defend itself." "Martial law was declared because of the wars, the two wars we were fighting on two fronts," Marcos said in his first interview since his landslide victory in a May election.

  • National average for gallon of gas falls to $3.71

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the state of the energy trading market as U.S. national gas prices continue to decline.

  • Goldman cuts India's Infosys, TCS to "sell" on looming slowdown

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs downgraded top Indian information technology service providers Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys to "sell," from "buy," citing a potential slowdown in dollar revenue growth in the face of impending macroeconomic stress. "We believe a slowdown in discretionary IT services spend around the growth and transformation agenda will be quite material and something not yet completely reflected in the street's double-digit revenue growth forecast for the industry for FY24," Goldman analysts said in a note. Goldman said it remains "more sanguine" on the EBIT margin forecasts than on revenue of Indian IT companies, given multiple levers such as higher employee utilisation, controls on variable pay and annual wage hikes.

  • Oil demand set to stop growing in Q4 as slowdown bites, IEA says

    Growth in global oil demand is set to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of this year as an economic slowdown deepens, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but said it would resume strongly in 2023. The IEA cut its forecast for demand growth this year by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 2 million bpd while keeping its 2023 growth forecast of 2.1 million bpd. "Non-OECD countries will cover three-quarters of 2023's gains if China reopens as expected," the IEA added.

  • Hong Kong Weighs Lower Revenue Threshold for Hard-Tech IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is discussing a system that will slash the revenue requirements for hard-tech companies to go public in the city, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Mar

  • EU Starts Talks With Norway to Try to Cut the Price of Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is in talks with energy powerhouse Norway as part of its efforts to cut the price of gas and tame the damage to its economy caused by lost Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Pai

  • Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper as Energy Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government may increase its stake in Uniper SE above 50% and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country’s biggest gas importer to prevent a collapse of the energy system.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottes

  • Lisa Rinna, 59, is channeling hot villain energy on the NYFW runway

    Lisa Rinna wowed audiences when she walked in Italian designer Priscavera's Spring Summer 2023 runway show on Monday night. Wearing a long white dress with slicked back hair, dark eyeliner and elaborate nails, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned heads as her family watched lovingly from the audience.

  • Claire Foy: The Crown actress 'honoured' to have played the Queen

    The Crown actress says the late monarch was "a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace".

  • Inflation cools to 9.9pc in first fall for a year - live updates

    Pound and stocks plummet as US inflation raises recession fears FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc as inflation eases Ben Marlow: CD&R’s £7bn Morrisons takeover is a Covid dealmaking disaster Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Swiss on Track to Endorse Welfare Reform in Vote, Split on Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than two weeks before a national referendum, Swiss voters remain on track to endorse a project to reform the country’s national social-security system but are still undecided on whether to back a proposal to change withholding-tax rules, according to a fresh poll.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities

  • EU to seek clearance of trade deals, set rules on raw materials - von der Leyen

    The European Union needs to update its links with reliable countries and key growth areas and secure supply of lithium and rare earths that power the switch to a green economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Von der Leyen said she would push for ratification of trade agreements struck with Chile, Mexico and New Zealand and seek to advance negotiations with partners like Australia and India. The EU executive chief said the European Union needed to avoid falling into the same dependency in its planned green transition as currently on oil and gas, noting that 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed in China.

  • Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India -CNBC TV18

    Vedanta Ltd will look at creating a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and TV equipment, along with possibly diving into the electric vehicle sector, Chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview with CNBC TV18 on Wednesday. Vedanta on Tuesday announced a $19.5 billion investment with Taiwan's Foxconn to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat. The company will create a hub in the western Indian state of Maharashtra to manufacture iPhones and other television equipment, Agarwal said in the interview, adding that this would be "kind of forward integration for the Gujarat JV plant".

  • EU court backs EU antitrust decision against Google, trims fine

    Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust decision against Alphabet unit Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals but trimmed the record fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion. "The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said. "In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of €4.125 billion on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    Open interest in the most actively traded U.S. oil-futures contract is about 30% below what it was last year. A Sept. 2 Heard on the Street column about spirits makers incorrectly said the brand is owned by Milan-listed Davide Campari-Milano NV.

  • Rainbowwave PR Co-Founder Launches New, London-based Agency, Fincham

    Bianca Fincham said the new communications consultancy will offer “extensive brand storytelling strategies and solutions."

  • Tribal spies in Syria help U.S. win drone war against Islamic State

    When the U.S. military targeted Islamic State commander Maher al-Agal with a drone strike in northern Syria in July, there was little chance it would miss. With Islamic State's last battle-hardened forces holed up in remote areas, the United States is turning to the aid of tribesmen burning to exact revenge for the atrocities unleashed by the group when it ruled over swathes of Syria and Iraq. Still thirsty for vengeance eight years after the group, which is also known as Daesh, massacred hundreds of their clan, Sheitaat tribesmen in Syria had planted a tracking device on the motorbike Agal was riding when he was killed, one of the people who tracked him down said.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.