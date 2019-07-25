IEC Electronics Corp.’s (NYSEMKT:IEC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we'll look at IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for IEC Electronics:

0.082 = US$5.1m ÷ (US$103m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, IEC Electronics has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Does IEC Electronics Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, IEC Electronics's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, IEC Electronics's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

IEC Electronics's current ROCE of 8.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 21% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how IEC Electronics's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for IEC Electronics.

How IEC Electronics's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

IEC Electronics has total assets of US$103m and current liabilities of US$41m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. IEC Electronics's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.