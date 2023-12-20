IEDC receives approval to buy more land in Howard County

Dec. 20—The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is aiming to buy more land in Howard County to accommodate the two electric vehicle battery plants and to attract additional development.

The IEDC, a quasi-public state agency tasked to bolster economic growth, was approved Tuesday by the State Budget Committee to spend $15.8 million to purchase approximately 257 acres from multiple landowners in Howard County.

Representatives from the IEDC told the committee to "accommodate" the previously announced multi-billion dollar energy electric vehicle plants. In addition, some of the soon-to-be-purchased land will be marketed to other potential buyers for further development.

It's unclear what parcels exactly the IEDC is looking to purchase. That information was not detailed by IEDC representatives at Tuesday's hearing, and a request for that detail to Erin Seitzer, spokesperson for the IEDC, was not immediately returned Wednesday.

However, based on past land purchases in the county by the IEDC and the known location of the two EV battery plants — on the city's far northeast limit near the Stellantis Kokomo Engine Plant and U.S. 31 — it's likely the agricultural land in that general area being sought.

In June of this year, the IEDC bought 93 acres for land just north of the first StarPlus Energy EV battery plant that will be utilized to some degree to house the second EV battery plant.

According to county property records, the IEDC purchased an additional 19 acres north of the 93 acres and immediately adjacent to U.S. 31 earlier this month.

It's unclear if the 112 acres the IEDC owns in Howard County is part of the 257 acres or in addition to it. A request for clarification by the Tribune to the IEDC was not immediately answered.

Brock Herr, senior vice president of business development for the IEDC, said Tuesday during the hearing that roughly 120-140 of the 257 acres will be needed to "accommodate multi-billion-dollar investments" made by StarPlus Energy, with the remaining to be used for construction storage for the company and to market to other companies for additional development.

The purchase of the 257 acres of land, according to the IEDC, will "directly support over 4,000 jobs."

"The intent to sell it virtually immediately upon us taking control to a current end user that is needed for the second phase of their facility in Kokomo," Herr said, alluding to but not directly naming StarPlus Energy. "As I mentioned, another portion of it will be used by the same user for construction storage, and then we're in active discussion with other potential end users for the balance (of the remaining acreage)."

Herr added the IEDC is and has been in "close coordination" with the both city of Kokomo and Howard County governments regarding the purchases and potential further development of the area.

StarPlus Energy, a joint-venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI, is building two multi-billion EV battery plants on the city's northeast side near Stellantis' Kokomo Engine Plant that are expected to employ a total of 2,800 individuals. The first plant is expected to open in early 2025, while the other is expected to open in 2027.

Since the announcements, a handful of EV battery suppliers have announced their plans to build their own plants in the area.

Funding for the land purchases comes from the IEDC's new $150 million revolving site acquisition fund put into the state budget this year by the Indiana General Assembly.

The agency can't access that money, though, without first being granted approval from the State Budget Committee.

