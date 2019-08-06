iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does iEnergizer Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that iEnergizer had debt of US$46.3m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$60.2m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$44.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.02m.

A Look At iEnergizer's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that iEnergizer had liabilities of US$66.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$44.3m and US$38.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$2.31m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that iEnergizer's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$549.5m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. But either way, iEnergizer has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

iEnergizer's debt of just 0.042 times EBITDA is really very modest. And this impression is enhanced by its strong EBIT which covers interest costs 9.6 times. In addition to that, we're happy to report that iEnergizer has boosted its EBIT by 31%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine iEnergizer's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.