iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) share price. It's 643% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's even up 7.0% in the last week. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since it's been a strong week for iEnergizer shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, iEnergizer managed to grow its earnings per share at 38% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 49% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that iEnergizer has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at iEnergizer's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, iEnergizer's TSR for the last 5 years was 968%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that iEnergizer has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 61% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for iEnergizer (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

