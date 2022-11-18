iEnergizer's (LON:IBPO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.1107 on the 21st of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

iEnergizer's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, iEnergizer's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 85% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.126 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.236. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that iEnergizer has been growing its earnings per share at 38% a year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Our Thoughts On iEnergizer's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think iEnergizer's payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments iEnergizer has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for iEnergizer (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

