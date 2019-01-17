How IFA Hotel & Touristik Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:IFA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Anyone researching IFA Hotel & Touristik Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:IFA) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from IFA’s beta value

With a beta of 0.92, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of IFA Hotel & Touristik has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. Using history as a guide, we might surmise that the share price is likely to be influenced by market voltility going forward but it probably won’t be particularly sensitive to it. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see IFA Hotel & Touristik’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

DB:IFA Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

Does IFA’s size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €132m, IFA Hotel & Touristik is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It doesn’t take much money to really move the share price of a company as small as this one. That makes it somewhat unusual that it has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

IFA Hotel & Touristik has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn’t tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you’re looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as IFA Hotel & Touristik’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

