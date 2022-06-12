iFabric's (TSE:IFA) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think iFabric (TSE:IFA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on iFabric is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = CA$760k ÷ (CA$26m - CA$3.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, iFabric has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 16%.

See our latest analysis for iFabric

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for iFabric's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of iFabric, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For iFabric Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at iFabric doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.2%, but since then they've fallen to 3.3%. However it looks like iFabric might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On iFabric's ROCE

Story continues

To conclude, we've found that iFabric is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 24% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with iFabric (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.