iFAST Corporation Ltd. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on iFAST Corporation Ltd. (SGX:AIY), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at S$52m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 32%, coming in at just S$0.0069 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from iFAST's six analysts is for revenues of S$256.8m in 2023, which would reflect a solid 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 155% to S$0.11. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of S$277.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.12 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 8.0% to S$4.47, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values iFAST at S$7.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at S$3.62. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of iFAST'shistorical trends, as the 16% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 18% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. It's clear that while iFAST's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of iFAST's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for iFAST going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with iFAST , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

