iFAST Corporation Ltd. (SGX:AIY) insiders have profited after buying stock worth S$738k last year, current gains stand at S$97k

Insiders who bought iFAST Corporation Ltd. (SGX:AIY) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 12% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of S$738k is now worth S$834k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

iFAST Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman & CEO Chung Chun Lim made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$298k worth of shares at a price of S$5.96 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$5.18). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 161.10k shares for S$738k. But they sold 12.60k shares for S$50k. In total, iFAST insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about S$4.58 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that iFAST insiders own 31% of the company, worth about S$470m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The iFAST Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded iFAST shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like iFAST insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with iFAST and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

