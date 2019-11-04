The IFGL Refractories (NSE:IFGLEXPOR) Share Price Is Down 39% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

IFGL Refractories Limited (NSE:IFGLEXPOR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 39% in one year, under-performing the market.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately IFGL Refractories reported an EPS drop of 5.5% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 39% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.74.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.2% in the last year, IFGL Refractories shareholders might be miffed that they lost 38% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Before forming an opinion on IFGL Refractories you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

