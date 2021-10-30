2021 MacBook Pro teardown reveals easy-to-remove batteries

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple may have given us a glimpse of what the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros' insides look like, but it had a surprise waiting for the folks at iFixit nonetheless. The iFixit team said removing batteries from recent MacBook Pros required "infinite patience, a bottle of isopropyl alcohol, and an optional bottle of human-friendly alcohol." They expected the same from this generation of laptops but were pleasantly surprised by the presence of pull tabs instead when they tore down the new MacBook Pros.

The outer battery cells have noticeable pull tabs that you can, well, pull to detach them from their adhesive underneath. Even the central battery cells have pull tabs — they're just harder to find inside the laptop chassis beneath the trackpad. iFixit was able able to confirm that the laptops will recognize and work with battery replacements just fine.

In addition, most of the laptops' ports, except for the SD card reader and the HDMI port, are modular. That means they can be easily and cheaply replaced if they suddenly break or malfunction. Conversely, the laptops' keyboard will still be hard to replace, but hey, at least the days of Apple's butterfly keyboard are now over. You can watch iFixit's teardown process in the video below, and it also has more photos of the laptops insides on its website if you want to have a better look at their components. iFixit also took apart Apple's $19 polishing cloth, in case you're wondering what makes it more expensive that its typical counterparts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ICYMI: Apple’s new MacBook Pros have (nearly) everything you’d want

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the latest Apple MacBook Pros, the third-generation AirPods and Google's Pixel 6 smartphone.

  • Apple MacBook Pro 2021 Review: The 21-Hour Laptop?

    Apple’s switch from Intel to its own M1 Pro and M1 Max chips pays off big time in battery life. But how much extra juice do you really get with the new MacBook Pro laptops? Does it really last the 21 hours Apple claims? WSJ’s Joanna Stern tested it all. Photo illustration: Adele Morgan/The Wall Street Journal

  • Apple's worst shipping delay is for a $19 polishing cloth

    Apple is facing shipping delays for many products, but its biggest wait is for... a polishing cloth.

  • The 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro is cheaper than ever right now

    Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage.

  • What even is the metaverse?

    Facebook is changing its name to build out its vision of the 'metaverse.' So, uh, what does that mean, exactly?

  • Patreon may let you reward creators with crypto

    Patreon is considering policies that would let creators offer crypto coins to fans.

  • Wall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks shook off early declines and closed out the last trading day of the month with modest gains on Friday as a rise in Microsoft helped offset declines in Amazon and Apple after disappointing quarterly earnings from the online retailer and iPhone maker.

  • Netflix's 'The Witcher' season two trailer sees Geralt fighting monsters, making quips

    Prepare to toss a coin to your favorite witcher, a new season of The Witcher is almost here.

  • Microsoft, World’s Most Valuable Company, Jumps Apple

    Apple stood at about $2.46 trillion at market close, while Microsoft reached nearly $2.49 trillion.

  • Boston Dynamics wants you to know its Spot robot has moves like Jagger

    In a new solo display, we get to see Spot move to “Start Me Up” from The Rolling Stones in honor of the 40th anniversary of their 1981 album Tattoo You.

  • The US Army will test a 300 kW laser weapon system in 2022

    Even if it’s only a demonstration, the system represents a significant step up from the lasers the military has had access to in the past.

  • Kuwait, UAE join Saudi Arabia with measures against Lebanon

    Lebanese politicians were in contact with foreign officials Saturday to try find a solution to a crisis between Lebanon and Gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia, triggered by comments of a Cabinet minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates followed the Saudis with punishable measures against Lebanon, increasing pressure on the small, crisis-hit country badly in need of foreign assistance to help it ease a crippling economic and financial crisis. On Saturday afternoon, Saudi ambassador to Beirut Waleed Bukhari flew home after he was recalled by his government, according to airport officials in Beirut.

  • China pushes for security reviews of firms seeking to export user data

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top internet regulator on Friday published draft guidelines that will subject companies with more than 1 million users in the country to a security review before they can send user-related data abroad. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that the security review requirement would also be applied to firms if their data is collected and generated by operators of "critical information infrastructure," or if the data to be sent overseas contains "important" information. Companies that have already sent abroad, or intend to send abroad, the personal information of more 100,000 users or "sensitive" personal information belonging to 10,000 users, would also be bound by the requirement, it said.

  • Morant, Memphis win a thriller on Curry's home court again

    In his third NBA season, Ja Morant is speaking up during timeouts and showing his growth with every big basket. Morant made a driving layup with 57.9 seconds left and shined in Stephen Curry’s home building once again, scoring 30 points as the Memphis Grizzlies made it two straight thrilling overtime wins against the Golden State Warriors with a 104-101 victory Thursday night. “He's just taken huge steps all around, as a player, as a leader, he's finding his voice,” coach Taylor Jenkins said.

  • China's Xi to participate in G20 leaders' summit via video link

    China's President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday. Xi has not left China since early 2020, when the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear. A handful of other key leaders from wealthy G20 nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not attend in person.

  • Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp disclosed on Friday the driving range and other specifications of its bZ4X sport utility vehicle (SUV), the first in a series of EV-only models it plans to launch globally to catch up in the zero-emissions market. The world's top-selling carmaker has said it will launch 15 battery EV (BEV) models worldwide by 2025, but so far its plans seem modest https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-exec-not-everyone-should-drive-battery-electric-vehicle-2021-10-21 compared with those of U.S. automakers such as General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. Toyota did not announce a price range or sales target for the bZ4X but said joint development and procurement of core components with affiliate Subaru Corp would help rein in the normally high cost of producing BEVs.

  • Jay Caspian Kang's 'The Loneliest Americans' questions the utility of the Asian American label

    In his new book, The Loneliest Americans, Jay Caspian Kang calls on privileged Asian Americans to show up for vulnerable members of their communities.

  • Meta is retiring the Oculus brand

    Beginning in early 2022, the Oculus Quest will instead be known as the Meta Quest. Similarly, the Oculus App will be called Meta Quest App moving forward.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Amazon is having a weekend-long early Black Friday sale-athon — here are the highlights, starting at just $7

    Save upwards of 70 percent on great brands like Samsung, Shark, Revlon and more!