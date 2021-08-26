IG Design Group plc's (LON:IGR) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

IG Design Group's (LON:IGR) stock is up by a considerable 8.0% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IG Design Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IG Design Group is:

2.7% = US$10m ÷ US$392m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

IG Design Group's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

As you can see, IG Design Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.8%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 2.7% seen by IG Design Group over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by IG Design Group compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 4.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for IGR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is IG Design Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 51% (or a retention ratio of 49%), most of IG Design Group's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, IG Design Group has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for IG Design Group is predicted to rise to 10% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that IG Design Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

