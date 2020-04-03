What Is IG Design Group's (LON:IGR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the IG Design Group (LON:IGR) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 6.6% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does IG Design Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

IG Design Group's P/E of 26.09 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.7) for companies in the consumer durables industry is a lot lower than IG Design Group's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that IG Design Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

IG Design Group shrunk earnings per share by 23% over the last year. But EPS is up 21% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting IG Design Group's P/E?

Net debt totals 18% of IG Design Group's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On IG Design Group's P/E Ratio

IG Design Group trades on a P/E ratio of 26.1, which is above its market average of 12.4. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about IG Design Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 39.2 back then to 26.1 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.