Is IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Potentially Underrated?

I've been keeping an eye on IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe IGG has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on IG Group Holdings here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

IGG's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that IGG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. IGG's has produced operating cash levels of 2.19x total debt over the past year, which implies that IGG's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

Income investors would also be happy to know that IGG is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 7.9%. IGG has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

