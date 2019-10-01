IG rebuts claims by Trump and his backers that rules were changed to allow whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON – The inspector general for the intelligence community is pushing back on claims by President Donald Trump and other key Republicans that the whistleblower who raised alarms about Trump's phone call to Ukraine should never have been allowed to file the complaint.

On talk shows and on social media, Trump's allies have been repeatedly portraying a recent change in the whistleblower complaint form to allow second-hand information as a move by anti-Trump bureaucrats to permit the official accusation of presidential misconduct to move forward when it had no standing to begin with.

But that's not what the inspector general who handled the complaint says.

In a four-page memo outlining the validity of the complaint, his office pushed back against the main GOP criticisms by explaining that:

It wasn't the form that was changed but the accompanying informational materials that "incorrectly" suggested whistleblowers must possess first-hand information to file a complaint.

The law always permitted a complaint based solely on second-hand information and not just eye-witness accounts.

The whistleblower had first-hand information as well so that wouldn't have been an issue even if Trump and his supporters were correct about the process.

"The ICIG (Intelligence Community Inspector General) reviewed the information provided as well as other information gathered and determined that the complaint was both urgent and that it appeared credible," according to the memo from the office of IG Michael K. Atkinson rebutting the claims.

The complaint was released last week.

It alleges Trump, during a July 25 phone call, used the power of his office to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for damaging information about former vice president – and potential 2020 rival – Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, regarding Hunter's role on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.

It also alleges that administration official took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information about the Zelensky call.

Last week, Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry to look into allegations that Trump leveraged military aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelensky.

Trump has denied exerting any pressure or doing anything improper. The Ukrainian leader last week told reporters he did not feel pressured by Trump.

Trump said Monday he is still trying to learn the identity of the unnamed whistleblower – a comment that some critics regard as a presidential threat against the informer.

Trump himself has been among those accusing the inspector general of improperly green-lighting the whistleblower report.

"WHO CHANGED THE LONG STANDING WHISTLEBLOWER RULES JUST BEFORE SUBMITTAL OF THE FAKE WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT? DRAIN THE SWAMP!" he tweeted Monday in capital letters.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also pushed the notion of nefarious intent by the inspector general.

"Whistleblowers were required to provide direct, first-hand knowledge of allegations...but just days before the Ukraine whistleblower came forward, the IC secretly removed that requirement from the complaint form," he tweeted Saturday. "We won’t rest until we have answers."

One Republican pushing back against the conspiracy theory is Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. Grassley has championed the use of whistleblowers to root out government fraud, misspending and abuse.

“This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," he said in a statement released by his office Tuesday. "“No one should be making judgments or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts. Uninformed speculation wielded by politicians or media commentators as a partisan weapon is counterproductive and doesn’t serve the country."

Even if the whistleblower had not eyewitness anything, the issues should still be investigated, Grassley said.

“When it comes to whether someone qualifies as a whistleblower, the distinctions being drawn between first- and second-hand knowledge aren’t legal ones," the senator said. "Complaints based on second-hand information should not be rejected out of hand, but they do require additional leg work to get at the facts and evaluate the claim’s credibility."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IG rebuts Trump claim rules bent for Ukraine whistleblower complaint