IG Singapore has launched new limited-risk CFD -- Knock-Outs, that give traders the liberty to control their risk

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's IG Asia Pte Ltd, which is part of the UK-listed IG Group Holdings plc, a global leader in online trading, has launched a new limited-risk CFD called "Knock-Outs".

Innovation is at the heart of IG. IG aims to provide clients with the best trading experience and exceed their expectations. The client experience and their need have been at the heart of IG's thinking when developing the new Knock-Out product ("Knock-Out").

The newly launched Knock-Out has the unique characteristic of allowing clients to manage their own risk, specifically at the value of their Knock-Out level. The value of the Knock-Out level can be chosen at the start of each trade, giving traders the liberty to decide their costs and set their full exposure from the very start. Once the Knock-Out level is reached, their trade will be closed instantly, preventing any further losses or slippages, at the exact price they specified.

Clients will be able to trade this new CFD innovative product on 24-hour popular markets such as indices, forex and commodities.

Tony Lim, Head of IG Singapore said: "IG has always taken pride in providing the best trading experience for our clients. We are always innovating and upgrading ourselves to better serve our traders based on their different trading needs. This new product also serves as a good alternative to help traders manage and mitigate the risks they take. This is a unique CFD product that I think will prove popular and allow clients to take full advantage of trading opportunities in the global financial markets with 24-hour local support.

With over 45 years' experience, IG, the world's No.1 CFD provider in online trading, gives clients access to over 16,000 financial markets -- including forex, shares, indices and commodities.

About IG

IG empowers informed, decisive, adventurous people to access opportunities in over 16,000 financial markets. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, the company puts client needs at the heart of every decision it makes.

IG's vision is provide the world's best trading experience. Established in 1974 as the world's first OTC financial derivatives firm, it continued leading the way by launching the world's first online and iPhone trading services.

IG is an award-winning, multi-platform trading company, the world's No.1 provider of CFDs* and a global leader in forex. It provides leveraged services with the option of limited-risk guarantees and offers an execution-only stock trading service in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands. IG has a range of affordable, fully managed investment portfolios, which provide a comprehensive offering to investors and active traders.

It is a member of the FTSE 250, with offices across Europe, including a Swiss bank, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the US, where it offers on-exchange limited risk derivatives via the Nadex brand. For more details Knock-Outs, please visit www.ig.com/sg/Knockouts.

*Based on revenue excluding FX (from half yearly published financial statements, June 2019)

