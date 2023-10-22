iGen Film Festival in Miami continues to inspire emerging filmmakers and actors

It’s showtime: lights, camera, action! The eighth annual iGen Film Festival opens soon at The Black Archives, home of Miami’s Historic Lyric Theater in Historic Overtown. Emerging filmmakers and actors will be showcased and attendees of all ages are invited to cheer them on.

This year’s title sponsor is the Simpkins Family Foundation. Generous support from the Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau helped make it possible.

What is Miami’s iGen Film Festival?

It is an organization composed of youth, ages 13-25, dedicated to educating young filmmakers from around the globe. The festival connects youth with the community of Overtown and the surrounding Miami area. Annually, the festival hosts three days of interactive events/activities featuring panel discussions, master classes and workshops from influencers within their generation, as well as tenured influencers and celebrities.

The festival’s name, iGen, is a term used to describe Americans who were born in the 1990s to the early 2000s. Also called Generation Z, they were the first generation to grow up surrounded by digital technology.

American psychologist Jean Twenge’s 2017 nonfiction book, “iGen: The 10 Trends Shaping Today’s Young People — and the Nation,” documents the lifestyles, habits and values of Americans born between 1995-2012, the first generation to reach adolescence after smartphones became widespread.

No doubt a smartphone is one of the tools used by Miami native Elijah Wells in creating the iGen Film Festival and returning it to Overtown each year. The annual return to Overtown is encouraged by James McQueen, executive director, Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. In a statement, McQueen said: “The Southeast Overtown/Park West Redevelopment Agency is excited to welcome back one of our very own, Elijah Wells. We have enjoyed watching this young man grow and develop this festival over the years.”

Who is Elijah Wells, iGen Film Festival founder?

Growing up between two Miami neighborhoods — Overtown and Allapattah — Elijah was 10 years old when he knew he wanted to direct films. Spike Lee’s film, “Do the Thing Right” caught Elijah’s interest, and at age 14, he submitted his first short film “The Gift.” In 2012, it was selected as the American Black Film Festival’s Community Short Film Showcase winner.

Later when Wells tried to participate in other established film festivals, he was told he was “too young.” This resistance motivated him to start his own company, and he did. Elijah Wells created the iGen Film Festival and became the change he wanted to see.

At age 15, he was a film director, writer, actor, producer and president and CEO of his own company, Elijah Wells Films, LLC.

His efforts caught the attention of key industry leaders and celebrities including Jeff Friday, founder of the American Black Film Festival. Robert Townsend, Spike Lee, Omari Hardwick, Jalen James Acosta and Jo Marie Payton have also all given their support to Elijah. The Miami Times refers to Elijah Wells as “one of our very own indie filmmakers.” Local, state and national awards and accolades recognize his accomplishments.

Over time, the iGen Film Festival has received entries from youth living in Ghana, Russia, China and other countries. This year, there were 2,000 submissions by youth from numerous countries. Each film was reviewed and scored. The top-ranking films will be screened over the three-day event. During the annual Blue Carpet Awards Show, the winner will be announced for these categories: Best Short Film, Best Short Web, Best Documentary Film, and Best Narrative.

iGen Film Festival highlights rising stars

Connie Kinnard, senior vice president of Multicultural Tourism & Development at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, expresses support for the iGen Film Festival as an important initiative: “We embrace the iGen Film Festival’s creative spirit and power to unite diverse people through the magic of cinema. We are excited to again support this remarkable celebration of storytelling, where art and culture converge to captive audiences from all walks of life.”

This year iGen’s “Next Gen” panel will share their personal stories and experiences, offering valuable insights to inspire and guide the next generation of filmmakers and actors.

Rising stars participating in the 2023 “Reel to Reel Youth Day” include Ayden Bredy, Charity Joy Harrison and Herode Etienne, Jr. Alums from the Reel-to-Reel program have made their mark in the entertainment industry appearing in national commercials, on networks such as Fox, ABC, Nickelodeon and at Tyler Perry’s Studios.

iGen Film Festival attendees of all ages will have an opportunity to participate in film screenings by viewing a curated selection of international films; master classes conducted by industry professionals; workshops that are interactive offering hands-on experiences and practical skills for those eager to pursue careers in the entertainment industry; and panel discussions engaging and exploring various aspects of the film and acting industries offering a platform for dialogue and learning. An awards show recognizing outstanding contributions to film will culminate the festival.

After a few weeks of rest, plans for the 2024 iGen Film Festival will begin.

If you go: iGen Film Festival

At The Black Archives, home of Miami’s Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami.

Oct. 26-29.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.igenfilmfestival.info/ .

Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Ph.D. is a public historian and founder of The Black Archives, History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.