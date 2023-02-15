Iggy Azalea Calls Playboi Carti A ‘Serial Abuser Of Women’ Following His Arrest For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

Following a dispute over a paternity test, Playboi Carti was detained in Georgia for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The woman allegedly told police that the rapper grabbed her by the throat and shoved her, gripping her neck until she could hardly breathe, according to the arrest document, which TMZ was able to obtain. She even told the police that she feared dying.

The woman informed police she was 14 weeks pregnant on Dec. 20 and had been seeing Playboi Carti for 2 years. She also said to have been living with him since July 2022. According to the woman, an argument about a paternity test developed into a physical attack after she told police she wanted to speak with Playboi Carti about the baby. She said that after a witness intervened to try to break up the altercation, Carti attacked her once more when she managed to get away and run to her car.

According to the alleged victim, She attempted to use the car’s SOS function to phone the police, and Carti attempted to drag her out of the vehicle while placing his palm over her mouth. The woman reportedly had apparent bruises on her neck, chest, and back when officers arrived.

Jordan Carter, also known as Playboi Carti, was detained on suspicion of felony aggravated assault.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation,” Brian Steel, his attorney told TMZ.

Many people, including Iggy Azalea, who is the mother of Carti’s child, weighed in as soon as the news broke. From December 2018 to December 2019, they were an item, and in June of 2020, Azalea gave birth to a baby boy. In October 2020, four months after the birth of their baby, she revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend were no longer together, adding that they were co-parenting their child.

Back in 2022, according to Blavity, Azalea called out Carti for implying that he takes care of her.

On Tuesday, moments after news of the alleged altercation with his pregnant girlfriend spread, Azalea hopped on Twitter to criticize her baby daddy.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too — & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman,” the Australian rapper tweeted.

It even sounds like she previously tried to warn his girlfriend about his actions.