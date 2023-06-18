iGiftFund's founder moves to chairman, Payne Named president and CEO

William A. Payne

Phil Tobin

The Board of Directors of The Independent Charitable Gift Fund recently announced that iGiftFund founder Phil Tobin will step away from day-to-day operations of the business while retaining his role as chairman. Tobin will focus primarily on strategic planning and development. He also will be responsible for board leadership and development while advancing key client relationships. He previously served as chairman and president.

William A. Payne, JD, who has served as CEO for the past four years, has been named president and CEO. In this role, he will be responsible for asset growth and management, product and service development, and overall strategic growth for the organization.

Sheilah E. Villanueva, continues in her role as executive vice president and chief operating officer, with expanded responsibilities in the areas of daily operations, relationships with donors and financial advisors, account management and reporting.

Cindy Shedloski, formerly director of finance, has been named controller.

iGiftFund is based in Hudson. Tobin helped pioneer DAFs in 1986 when he served as CFO/COO for The Cleveland Foundation, and later co-founded the American Endowment Foundation in 1992. For details about iGiftFund, visit www.iGiftFund.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson-based iGiftFund names new president, founder will stay on