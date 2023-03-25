IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Pays A CA$0.56 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase IGM Financial's shares on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.56 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$2.25 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that IGM Financial has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of CA$40.16. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. IGM Financial paid out 62% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see IGM Financial earnings per share are up 7.8% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. IGM Financial's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is IGM Financial worth buying for its dividend? IGM Financial has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

So if you want to do more digging on IGM Financial, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for IGM Financial you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

