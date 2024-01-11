Ignition at Kandiyohi County LEC sends two officers to the hospital

Jan. 11—WILLMAR

— Officers at the

Kandiyohi County

Law Enforcement Center at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday were testing an unknown powder that was suspected to be a controlled substance when the substance ignited, according to a new release from

Kandiyohi County Sheriff

Eric Tollefson.

Both officers were transported to

CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital

in Willmar where they were were treated and released.

The substance was picked up in an unrelated drug investigation in an unmarked bag, according to Tollefson.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further threat to law enforcement or the public is suspected at this time, according to the news release.

"This is a stark reminder of the many potential dangers our officers face every day," the release stated.

This incident is unrelated to the threats reported Thursday morning against law enforcement officers in Chippewa County and the University of Minnesota.