Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call

Ignitis Group reminds that it will held an earning call about results for the first nine months of 2020 for investors and analysts at 1:00 p.m. EET on 17 November 2020.

Earnings call will be hosted by CEO and the Chairman of the Board Darius Maikštėnas as well as CFO Darius Kašauskas. The presentation will be held in English.

The earnings call, after registering, can be followed live at:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8511235258703899408

Questions can be directed in advance to Company’s IR or when registering for the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

-------

How to register for the earnings call?

To join the earnings call, please register via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8511235258703899408 . You will be provided with the link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the call for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The earnings call will be recorded and available online for everyone at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.



