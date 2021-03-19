Ignore the High Court when filling out census, transgender charities imply

Lizzie Roberts
3 min read
Census 2021 - Peter Byrne&#xa0;/PA
Census 2021 - Peter Byrne /PA

Transgender charities are advising people to “ignore” a High Court ruling that sex must not be self-identified on the 2021 Census.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) backed down from a legal battle last week over its original guidance for the question “what is your sex?”, which read: "If you are considering how to answer, use the sex recorded on one of your legal documents such as a birth certificate, gender recognition certificate, or passport.”

Campaigners argued the wording allowed people to unlawfully self-identify as male or female.

High Court judge Mr Justice Swift ruled the sentence should be rewritten and remove the words “such as” and “passport”. Sex listed on a passport can be changed without a legal process.

The ONS later withdrew from the legal proceedings and changed its guidance to advise people to use the sex as recorded on a birth certificate or gender recognition certificate when answering the question.

Despite this, campaigners say transgender charities are encouraging people to ignore the new guidance.

Mermaids, a charity which supports transgender children, said in a blogpost: “It is not mandatory to read the ONS guidance before completing the census. Individuals must answer to the best of their knowledge and belief.

“You should not feel pressured to give an answer that you know to be false.”

It is a legal requirement to fill out the Census in England and Wales and you can be fined up to £1,000 for failing to do so. It is also an offence to supply false information.

Gendered Intelligence, a national trans-led charity, shared a blogpost titled “How best to respond” to the sex question following the High Court ruling.

“Our advice to non-binary people, as unhappy as it makes us as an organisation to give, is to respond with whichever one feels closest to your understanding of your sex,” the charity said.

It added: “The guidance around using any identity document as proof may have been withdrawn, but this does not mean you should feel obliged to put down incorrect information.”

Dr Nicola Williams, director of Fair Play For Women, the group which brought the legal action, said the charities are being “careful” with the language used, but added: “They’re basically saying if you don't look at the guidance you wouldn't know what you're supposed to do, and as long as you're filling it in the way that you believe to be correct, that would be okay. They're basically suggesting people ignore the High Court order”.

A spokesperson for Gendered Intelligence said: “I believe it is quite clear from our blog that we are urging people to fill out the census to the best of their ability, whilst also being mindful to not put down incorrect information.”

Mermaids did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An ONS spokesperson said “most people do not need help to answer the sex question”. They added if anyone’s circumstances change between completing the questionnaire and census day on March 21 they can request a new access code.

