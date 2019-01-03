Ignored by Trump, these folks are forging ahead to counter climate change

BOSTON – On a sunny summer's day at historic Christopher Columbus Park on Boston's waterfront, it's hard to picture the dormant fury of the Atlantic Ocean as it laps softly at the creaking docks.

But one day, a massive storm driven by unusually high winds and high tides will pour water over the park's grassy rise and inundate the arbors where grape vines trail and newlyweds pose for photos. The waters will rush across the brick pavers onto Atlantic Avenue and flow toward historic Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market, where generations of tourists have learned about the Boston Tea Party. The floodwaters will threaten nearby Old North Church, where Paul Revere's ride kicked off, and lap at the edges of Bunker Hill.

High tides and strong storms already regularly inundate the area, but this storm would be different. It's a vision that keeps Boston Mayor Marty Walsh up at night.

That's why Walsh is preparing to have the city spend billions of dollars over the next decade to try to blunt the efforts of climate change on the city, including armoring Columbus Park and gently raising it up to provide a buffer against the worst of what the Atlantic can throw.

The plans to harden Columbus Park and large portions of the city's 47 miles of shoreline are part of a massive but generally uncoordinated local-level effort across the country to fight the changes that will accompany the Earth as it continues warming.

Frustrated by what they see as the Trump administration's decision to de-emphasize the danger posed by climate change, local government officials, non-profit leaders and university researchers are busily forging ahead with limited resources in a piecemeal approach they say is better than nothing. They're hardening buildings, digging bigger storm drains and changing zoning laws to keep homes from being built in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

While many cities and states are also trying to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases to slow global warming, these more concrete efforts are aimed at mitigating the actual impacts of climate change, which many elected officials say is politically easier to tackle.

“Climate change is real and it’s impacting our city right now,” said Walsh. “We just can’t back down from the threat regardless of what’s happening in Washington, D.C. I would love to have a strong federal partner. We don’t have that right now. But that doesn’t mean we stop.”

An exhaustive federal report issued last month warned that climate change could, under a worst-case scenario, deliver a 10 percent hit to the nation's GDP by the end of the century. The 1,600-page National Climate Assessment details the climate and economic impacts U.S. residents will see if drastic action is not taken to address climate change.

President Donald Trump downplayed the report's findings, complaining that the United States is already very "clean" and that other countries aren't addressing climate change.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve read some of it. It’s fine," Trump, who has called global warming a "hoax" perpetrated by the Chinese to gain a competitive advantage, told reporters at the time. Speaking about the potential economic impacts, Trump said, “I don’t believe it.”

Broad scientific consensus says the Earth's climate is warming, and that humans are accelerating that process though the burning of fossil fuels. Climate change threatens the health and well-being of the American people by causing increasing extreme weather, changes to air quality, the spread of new diseases by insects and pests, and changes to the availability of food and water, the NCA researchers said.

The report says the changing climate poses a cascading series of linked risks, like storms destroying aging bridges and roads, which will then make it harder to move food and fuel around the country, and droughts making it harder for power plants across the West to safely generate electricity due to a lack of required cooling water. Meanwhile, larger insect populations in northern areas could bring more Lyme, West Nile and Zika infections to areas that were once free of them.

"Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities," the report concluded.