Ignoring red light leads to arrest

Sep. 26—A driver who ignored a red light wound up being arrested on felony drug charges Saturday morning.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, a trooper saw Patrick Markus Bourgeois, 31, disregard the red light at TX-Spur 588 and Business Interstate 20 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and pulled him over. When the trooper approached the pickup truck, Bourgeois was acting nervous, looking "frantically" around the truck and denied having a gun even though another trooper had already seen it, the report stated.

During a subsequent search of the truck, troopers found a .357 Magnum revolver, 54 cartridges holding one gram each of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, plus six plastic containers with various amounts of marijuana, according to the report.

Bourgeois told the troopers he was expecting to be paid $200 for driving the drugs from Monahans to Dallas, the report stated.

Bourgeois was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, delivery of marijuana, more than one half ounce, less than five pounds and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The controlled substance charge, the most serious charge, is a Class 1 felony punishable by a prison term of five years to life.

He was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting surety bonds totaling $33,500.